Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $88.79 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increased Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.92M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 1.27M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 18,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 4.60 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $600.91 million for 21.64 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

