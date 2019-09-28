Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Upped Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 598,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 13.29 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.49M, down from 13.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 611,843 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Assets Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.85% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 50,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 64,908 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 367 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 660 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.67 million shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 10,480 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 132,719 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 101,163 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 5,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital owns 10,125 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 54,478 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.07% or 176,050 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dana Inv Advsrs accumulated 14,090 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 192,700 shares to 17.34M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 278,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 39,391 shares to 900,682 shares, valued at $52.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 248,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).