Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding; AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 75.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 3.18 million shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 1.03M shares with $18.52 million value, down from 4.22 million last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 910,922 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $65’s average target is 0.63% above currents $64.59 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. UBS upgraded the shares of AXS in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) latest ratings:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Nutrien Ltd stake by 40,000 shares to 282,837 valued at $14.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) stake by 858,237 shares and now owns 3.11M shares. Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extended Stay America has $24 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 34.35% above currents $13.77 stock price. Extended Stay America had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 9. Jefferies downgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) rating on Thursday, August 8. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $1600 target. Barclays Capital maintained Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $21 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,600 shares stake. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 180,088 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 2,901 shares stake. West Oak Cap Llc owns 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 253 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 21,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,622 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 757,459 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 84,441 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Raymond James Na holds 0.03% or 29,363 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 545,584 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. On Monday, August 12 Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 121,664 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 49.42 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 13,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Kbc Nv has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 26,440 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 20,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co invested in 24,988 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.15% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 1.01M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.91M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loews has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Schroder Inv Management Group accumulated 112,319 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Ajo Lp holds 13,455 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested in 37,910 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

