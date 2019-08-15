Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Lennar (LEN) Position; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $467,680

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 3.92 million shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marketfield Asset Mngmt holds 1.96% or 93,990 shares. Sun Life Fin has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Spirit Of America New York holds 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 9,100 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 30,657 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Republic holds 7,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 3.07M shares. 107,783 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Etrade Cap Management owns 12,528 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation holds 257,565 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Communications owns 793,001 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 59,015 are held by Advisors Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Adage Prtn Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.05% or 421,317 shares in its portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 146,466 shares to 436,809 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 98,429 shares. The Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.86% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Da Davidson & reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 3.08M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Churchill Corporation holds 0.1% or 49,147 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Research Management Inc stated it has 3,340 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.38% or 399,359 shares. Texas-based Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The California-based Aperio Grp Llc has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Bancorp Com has invested 1.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Scholtz Llc reported 66,689 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 699,949 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,700 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

