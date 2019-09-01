Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position by $170.58 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake by $1.60 Million; Stock Price Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.7. About 15,834 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 14308.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 14.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 14.31 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.94 million, up from 99,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.90 million shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Tiaa Cref Investment holds 12,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 86 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company holds 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 1,080 shares. Personal Advisors Corporation has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 744 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Fenimore Asset owns 0.75% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 22,298 shares. Scout Invs stated it has 24,691 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Co L L C owns 97,433 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 40 shares. Art Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 236 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 665 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 147 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 1,050 shares. Wallace Management owns 10.4% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 81,312 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Dufry Ag.