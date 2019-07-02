Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Position by $11.45 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Raised Centene Del (CNC) Position by $1.99 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 265.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 14,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 4.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 120,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 445,006 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.53 million, up from 324,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 539,970 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bp Public Lc accumulated 48,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.05% or 192,389 shares. The Connecticut-based Wright Investors Ser has invested 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle has invested 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Putnam Fl Management has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 23,231 shares. Horizon Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 2.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 499 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prudential Financial accumulated 0.04% or 417,557 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 84,193 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shell Asset Management Communications holds 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 71,014 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 132,912 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,102 shares to 30,505 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,874 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

