Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $450,000; Martin Currie LTD Increases Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 784,633 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 709,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 14.62 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 32,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.51M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 1.49M shares traded or 55.04% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Drilling Automation of Six Floaters – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Viewers On Motorola Solutions, Transocean And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Relinquishes Interests in Samsung Drillships Under Construction – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Seadrill Stock Down 11% Thursday: Here’s What’s You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 57,874 shares to 224,963 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 463,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Odey Asset Mngmt Group holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Cap Counsel Incorporated invested in 31,950 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 876,548 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. 97,000 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 36,458 shares. Barnett & accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.59 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 763,441 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 129,800 shares. Css Llc Il owns 123,439 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 127,281 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 51,550 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,209 shares to 26,876 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 57,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,468 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.