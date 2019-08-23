Brookfield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $10.40 Million as Share Price Declined; Eog Resources In (EOG) Position Boosted by Swedbank

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 115,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 253,730 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84 million, down from 369,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 1.80M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Swedbank increased its stake in Eog Resources In (EOG) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 416,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.88M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Eog Resources In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 2.20M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.11% or 4,219 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 2,096 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 58.81M shares. 29,617 are held by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.27% stake. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,221 shares. 2,241 are owned by Stellar Cap Limited Com. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 37,033 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 101,055 shares. Rampart Investment Communication Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Massachusetts Finance Ser Com Ma has invested 0.7% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.07% or 7,306 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 8,701 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com reported 32,980 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 0% stake.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 243,346 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $199.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 472,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 384,026 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $157.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP) by 74,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,701 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

