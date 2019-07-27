Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by $28.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $23.06 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.68 million, down from 10.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 1.23M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $48.17M for 16.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 53,810 shares to 719,930 shares, valued at $52.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 568,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).