Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Kraton (KRA) Holding by $4.69 Million; Zimmer Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Nisource (NI) by $86.71 Million as Stock Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kraton Corp (KRA) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 146,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 436,809 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, down from 583,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kraton Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 106,735 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.61 million, up from 14.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 1.56M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $36.85 million for 6.02 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.85% negative EPS growth.