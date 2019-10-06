Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) as Stock Value Declined; Eulav Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Value Rose

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 23,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 421,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.62M, down from 445,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $97.23. About 678,421 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,500 shares to 75,200 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Oz Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 967,193 shares. Conning holds 433,259 shares. Park National Corp Oh accumulated 3.5% or 575,641 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has invested 3.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Cap Inc holds 2.4% or 18,930 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has 52,843 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 70,293 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co, Oregon-based fund reported 37,875 shares. Murphy Capital Management holds 1.71% or 102,575 shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs Inc invested in 243,248 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Llc has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 19,412 shares. 163,639 were reported by Connors Investor Svcs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 259,700 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Com holds 54 shares. Asset Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,694 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 28,372 shares. Parkside Bancorp And holds 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 71 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 216 were reported by Focused Wealth Management Inc. Lincoln Corporation has 3,223 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). First Mercantile invested in 1,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $337.53 million for 8.08 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 62,748 shares to 113,648 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).