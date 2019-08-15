Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding; Gsi Technology (GSIT) Sentiment Is 2.11

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 96,891 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 1.40 million shares with $73.51M value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $6.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 154,742 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.6% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. for 455,152 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 80,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 87,674 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,274 shares.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $188.08 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It has a 112.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity. 2,651 shares were bought by Mitchell Kevin J, worth $130,283 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.93 million for 10.76 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $60 highest and $52 lowest target. $56’s average target is 8.44% above currents $51.64 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 199,417 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.93% stake. Raymond James Assoc has 29,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs has 178 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Kayne Anderson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 2.82M shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Avalon Advsrs Ltd reported 18,507 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 83,588 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Alliancebernstein LP has 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 12,076 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.38% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Leuthold Gp Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake.