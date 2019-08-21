Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Position by $6.18 Million as Stock Rose; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Its Position by $22.80 Million as Share Value Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 511,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.08M, down from 533,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $315.74. About 202,761 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36M, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.37. About 873,341 shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 10,030 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 11,280 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.08% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 650,852 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.08% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 294,015 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Co invested in 1.25% or 99,039 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 30 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 52,474 shares. Jane Street Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Muzinich Com Inc holds 0.01% or 479 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp has 0.25% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 68,491 shares.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.56 million for 23.85 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 243,346 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $199.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 168,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has 14,294 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 25 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Limited Liability Com. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Commerce Ma holds 494,787 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Strs Ohio reported 3,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brown Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). King Luther Corp holds 4,010 shares. 15,248 are held by Utah Retirement System. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Regal Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 20,978 shares. Stockbridge Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.35% or 2.33M shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group reported 166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clough Lp has 0.68% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 79,800 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $75.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).