Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stake; Sap SE Ads (SAP) SI Decreased By 24.56%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 23.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.58M shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 8.26M shares with $79.77 million value, down from 10.84M last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $5.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 92,141 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP) had a decrease of 24.56% in short interest. SAP’s SI was 1.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.56% from 2.23 million shares previously. With 959,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP)’s short sellers to cover SAP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 81,632 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 22/03/2018 – NEORIS Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Among Global SAP Implementation Service Providers; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Net Pft EUR708M; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 17/05/2018 – Vistex Solutions for SAP® Software Now Available on the Latest Version of SAP S/4HANA®

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Willscot Corp stake by 35,936 shares to 850,956 valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 512,906 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd accumulated 14,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 521,209 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 977,807 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.01% or 43,200 shares. 932,104 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 32,485 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested in 0% or 182,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 14,434 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 13,023 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 107,804 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings invested in 233,452 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated owns 95,533 shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.26M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties explains effect of Tier deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $147.13 billion. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. It has a 29.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access firm data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to Deliver Keynote at SAP® Ariba® Live in Sydney – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Leading Companies Around the Globe Continue to Choose SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® Solutions for Intelligent Spend Management – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix names University of Miami alum as next CFO – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.