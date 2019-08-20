Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) Holding by $4.90 Million; Share Price Declined; As Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose, Broadview Advisors Cut Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 204,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 141,463 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 346,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 943,619 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc (AXL) by 72.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 1.50 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares to 124,597 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 3,767 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.03% or 55,893 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 186,954 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. 64,304 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 55,000 were accumulated by Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 49,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 66,972 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 62,700 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 48,971 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc holds 0.15% or 343,431 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 25,959 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 177,516 shares. Boltwood Cap stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 519,356 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based James Investment Rech Inc has invested 0.11% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 41,800 shares. Moreover, Everence Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 11,990 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Llc reported 450 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ls Invest Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 73,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carlson LP has invested 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 31,114 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 330,876 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 9.39M shares. Weber Alan W has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 91,032 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).