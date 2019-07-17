Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position by $70.41 Million; Meditor Group LTD Has Cut Position in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by $23.57 Million as Shares Declined

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 6.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 73,061 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 69.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 20/04/2018 – CELLDEX REPORTS PROMISING EFFECT ON TUMOR BURDEN; 10/05/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $123.2 MLN VS $139.4 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.30 million, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 455,050 shares to 14.14 million shares, valued at $411.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 149,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BPL’s profit will be $88.35M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.