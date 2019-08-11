Brookfield Asset Management Has Boosted Edison Intl (EIX) Position by $9.09 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Globeflex Capital LP Boosted Holding by $379,003

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 149,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06 million, up from 982,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 1.68 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK)

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 55.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 7,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,108 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 12,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,350 shares to 10,069 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Control4 Ord (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 48,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,597 shares, and cut its stake in Despegar Com Ord.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,720 shares. Invesco holds 3.33M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 99,710 were accumulated by Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd. 6,865 were accumulated by Brookstone. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 60,300 were accumulated by Hennessy Inc. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 472 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 167,299 shares. Whittier Tru reported 2,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 46,636 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% or 587,436 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 4,180 are owned by Sectoral Asset.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 354,847 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $97.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 402,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 174,473 shares. Pettee Inc reported 0.32% stake. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 39,700 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Zebra Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 11,459 shares. Captrust Finance accumulated 2,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 63,385 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Capital Research Global Invsts owns 595,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 62,466 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Quantbot Technologies LP reported 61,140 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bb&T Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,228 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 1.63M shares.

