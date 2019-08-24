Brookfield Asset Management Has Boosted By $170.58 Million Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Control4 (CTRL) Last Week

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 14308.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 14.21 million shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 14.31M shares with $182.94 million value, up from 99,343 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $3.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 1.94M shares to 4.67M valued at $194.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) stake by 71,500 shares and now owns 261,800 shares. Falcon Minerals Corp was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 70.27% above currents $7.4 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 04/05/2018 – Control4 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.26-Adj EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Control4 Appoints JD Ellis, General Counsel; 07/03/2018 Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 25/04/2018 – Control4 Wins Fourth Consecutive ProSource Award; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $640.77 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

