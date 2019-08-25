Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $46.63 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped Its Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 15.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451.62 million, down from 17.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.26 million shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mirador Prtnrs LP holds 0.34% or 7,457 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company reported 70,333 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has 56,187 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated stated it has 2.7% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 586,319 were reported by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa, Washington-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has 0.3% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 29,270 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp accumulated 3.81 million shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.72% or 5.54M shares. Financial Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 2,064 shares. First Dallas Inc stated it has 29,980 shares. Churchill Management Corporation holds 122,494 shares. Mathes Co Inc holds 0.67% or 15,917 shares in its portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24,832 shares to 245,332 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 168,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.