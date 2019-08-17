Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Boston Properties (BXP) by $158.28 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Financial Advantage Trimmed Position by $1.80 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 85.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 208,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 515,640 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cls Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 669 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company reported 8,500 shares stake. Magnetar Finance Limited Co holds 0.01% or 9,006 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.77% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley holds 0.4% or 48,238 shares in its portfolio. 8,097 are owned by Pecaut &. Fincl Advantage holds 2.26% or 91,744 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 241,649 shares. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Lc has 7,947 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 240,700 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 769,255 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $251.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 21,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 960,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.1% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 29,598 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). M&T Bancorp owns 9,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.31% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Ing Groep Nv reported 23,013 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2.32 million are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 35,836 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Lc invested 0.59% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Shell Asset Com reported 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 40,969 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Co holds 4,738 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Schroder Invest Management, a Maine-based fund reported 3,044 shares.