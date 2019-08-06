Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $14.51 Million as Stock Value Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Its Holding in Nustar Energy LP (NS) as Market Value Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 11.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.69M, up from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 494,329 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 725,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 13.89 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.90M, down from 14.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 10.74 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mizuho Securities Starts NuStar Energy LP (NS) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A High-Quality Baby Bond Yielding +9% – NuStar – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $137.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 149,085 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $70.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.