Brookfield Asset Management Boosted Lennar (LEN) Holding by $524,300 as Share Value Declined; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Burney Co Increased Position

Burney Co increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 178.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 19,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 30,286 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Anticipated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iâ€™m More Interested in Buying Uber Stock Than Ever Before – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,936 shares. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 465 shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Washington-based Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 40,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 24,220 shares. Campbell & Communications Invest Adviser Ltd accumulated 8,899 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 187,763 shares. Destination Wealth reported 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia), Singapore-based fund reported 35,857 shares. Harris Assoc LP holds 6.64 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 1.59 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 541,826 shares stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,196 shares to 119,008 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,516 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company. Lodge Hill Capital Llc reported 196,869 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Inc Ct has invested 2.47% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 827 shares. At Bancshares owns 0.26% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 44,005 shares. Blackrock accumulated 22.75M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 7,746 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 35,916 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 518,864 shares. Md Sass Invsts Inc holds 413,192 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co owns 16,397 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Eminence LP has 4.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 301,561 shares to 406,663 shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 146,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,809 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.