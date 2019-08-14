Brookfield Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) as Share Price Rose; Scholtz & Company Has Increased Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 102,522 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 769,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.44 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 167,991 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,913 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 7,800 shares to 961,800 shares, valued at $114.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).