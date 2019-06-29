Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted Position by $10.61 Million; As Westlake Chem (WLK) Market Value Declined, Sprott Has Increased by $2.01 Million Its Stake

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 230,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.30 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 1.49 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 1.41 million shares traded or 43.27% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 44,700 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $37.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 43,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,164 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,634 shares to 152,314 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 386,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,360 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 13 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 5,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 13,797 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 105,845 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 260,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 300 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 1,402 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 5,229 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 0.01% or 13,909 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.18 million shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 60,429 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 3,061 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.11% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

