Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Holder Baskin Financial Services Upped Holding; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Valuation Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.52 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 49,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 204,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 253,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 585,495 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 9C FROM 7C, EST. 8C; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 7,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 536,487 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, up from 528,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 29,901 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The accumulated 0% or 98,013 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 2.72 million shares. Advisors Asset Management has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Comerica Commercial Bank has 25,112 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 663 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 15,657 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 24,727 shares. Northern reported 900,396 shares. 1.05M were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 120,548 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,061 shares to 114,703 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 32,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,037 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.88M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.