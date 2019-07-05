Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Cut Its Stake by $2.88 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ceva (CEVA) Shares Declined, Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered by $982,800 Its Stake

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 68,721 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S – FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CEVA Group PLC To ‘BB-‘; Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS CEVA GROUP ‘B-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 87.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 480,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,789 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 546,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 1.28M shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 6, 2019 : SYY, TSN, BHC, AMG, DK, KOS, KELYA, DKL, CEVA, NSSC, CAMT, DSKE – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEVA: Innovation And Excellence In Digital Signal Processing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic accumulated 0% or 15,995 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma reported 186,269 shares. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 817,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company reported 7,034 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 33,692 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc stated it has 143,673 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 11,969 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% or 14,572 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 1,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios accumulated 10,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset accumulated 48,484 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 31,445 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 82,134 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 33,125 shares. Glenview Capital Mgmt owns 14.54M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 48,083 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1.78 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 256,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.40M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 61,773 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 402,452 shares. New York-based Steinberg Asset Management has invested 0.96% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. $61,214 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M. The insider SEWARD JAMES R bought $71,386. The insider WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950. On Friday, March 1 the insider BROMLEY MARCUS E bought $24,915. Johnson-Mills Rita bought $4,995 worth of stock. Shares for $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.98M shares to 15.25 million shares, valued at $649.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 59,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nokia, Salesforce And More – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) CEO Cindy Baier on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investor Litt urges split of Brookdale into REIT and senior housing operator; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookdale Senior Living shareholder urges sale of real estate or company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.