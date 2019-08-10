Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Market Valuation Rose While North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Adi Capital Management Lowered Stake

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 940,353 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). The California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Renaissance Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7.36M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 0.05% or 59,355 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Dorsey & Whitney Com Limited Com holds 0.02% or 18,421 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management reported 2.97 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 33,132 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 246,260 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,227 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 682,500 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 95 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bogle Invest Lp De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 656,817 shares. One Trading LP owns 4,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. On Tuesday, February 26 BROMLEY MARCUS E bought $24,915 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 3,490 shares. WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of stock. Warren Denise Wilder also bought $32,786 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Monday, March 4. SEWARD JAMES R bought 10,000 shares worth $71,386. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Johnson-Mills Rita bought $4,995. BAIER LUCINDA M bought $52,769 worth of stock.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $79.99 million for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59 million. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 31,840 shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 450,000 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 41,421 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 34,439 shares. One Trading LP invested in 3,740 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,546 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Adirondack has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,183 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0.39% or 80,402 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 11,001 were reported by Schroder Management. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

