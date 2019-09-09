Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Market Valuation Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.63 Million; As Genpact Limited (G) Market Value Rose, Bain Capital Investors Lowered Holding by $297.51 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 816,446 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 964,681 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE, GUARANTEED AT PARENT LEVEL BY CO, PROVIDES FOR TOTAL RENT IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Was $130 Million; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 23,515 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,691 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 6,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 400,276 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Fund stated it has 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 13.02M are owned by Brown Advisory. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.06% stake. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 185,807 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 56,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jlb & Associates accumulated 6,891 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 6,810 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 119,118 shares stake.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $82.59 million for 23.18 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De owns 656,817 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.56% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Quantbot Tech LP owns 48,083 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Limited owns 160,976 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 246,260 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.09% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). North Run Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.58 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 556,702 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 227,126 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 95 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 61,773 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 24,049 shares. Art Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability owns 402,452 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.