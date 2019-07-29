Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Decreased Position; As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Boosted Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $219.61. About 168,297 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 248,190 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 07/05/2018 – Senior Living Executive Lisa Fordyce Joins OnShift; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.41 million activity. Another trade for 10,800 shares valued at $2.51 million was sold by Rae Elizabeth B. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33 million. Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 5,974 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 52,251 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 7.19% or 5.03M shares. 3,127 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Johnson Fincl Gru accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,155 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 478 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Victory Capital Management accumulated 14,183 shares. International Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% or 30,470 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,974 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Primecap Management Commerce Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 315,467 shares. Investec Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,232 shares. 6,930 are owned by First Trust Advisors L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 183,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 22,970 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 587,068 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 155,998 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management reported 55,325 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.50 million shares. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 61,773 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Lc has 0.02% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 18,421 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Atria Lc reported 24,875 shares stake. American Century holds 582,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 123,998 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Cna Fincl Corp reported 113,513 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $482,729 activity. BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $61,214 worth of stock. 7,500 shares valued at $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19. $24,915 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E. $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by SEWARD JAMES R. 5,000 shares valued at $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Tuesday, February 19. $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by Johnson-Mills Rita.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.