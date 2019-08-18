Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Holding by $593,478 as Shares Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Raised Holding by $3.60 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 87.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 98,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 13,555 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 112,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1.03 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 19/04/2018 – In Theaters This Fall, Brookdale’s Hugely Popular “Celebrate Aging Film Festival”; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors

Since February 19, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $321,624 activity. $24,915 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E. SEWARD JAMES R also bought $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares. $61,214 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M. 7,500 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M. $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita. 5,000 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 26,172 shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 2,167 shares. Century Cos owns 582,097 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 17.80 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Ser Automobile Association accumulated 28,172 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 21,669 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 123,998 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 1.03 million shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Company holds 320,366 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 15.53 million shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Swiss Financial Bank invested in 342,139 shares. Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.05% or 68,611 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 15,661 shares to 35,051 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 87,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,038 shares, and has risen its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI).

