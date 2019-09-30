Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) EPS Estimated At $-0.29; Williams Jones & Associates Upped By $2.31 Million Its Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) stake by 52.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 24,312 shares as Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 70,603 shares with $6.77M value, up from 46,291 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New Cl A now has $28.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 768,694 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report $-0.29 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 2.24M shares traded or 79.39% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ?? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Largest shareholder backs Brookdale in fight with activist investor – Nashville Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brookdale Extends Maturities and Lowers Borrowing Costs through Financing Transactions – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Brookdale CEO Named as a “2019 Most Admired CEO” – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Brookdale Senior Living Issues Statement Regarding Land & Buildings Letter to Stockholders – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13,925 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 314,674 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 138,425 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.30M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 243,024 shares. 4,440 are held by C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 123,998 shares. North Run Limited Partnership owns 7.06% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 1.45M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com holds 0.09% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 899,055 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,579 shares. Paloma Prtn stated it has 11,935 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 278,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 228,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). West Family Investments Inc holds 1.71% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 940,940 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity. BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $61,214 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200,874 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Agf Invs America accumulated 1.96% or 60,154 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3,753 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Grp has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Morgan Stanley stated it has 924,516 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Donaldson Management Limited Company reported 2,228 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0.07% or 257,088 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 10,610 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 7,211 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 12,877 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3.68% or 428,085 shares. 30,811 are owned by Huntington Financial Bank. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 38,770 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A stake by 91,764 shares to 286,156 valued at $65.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB) stake by 10,137 shares and now owns 182,426 shares. Fortive Corp Com was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106’s average target is 9.84% above currents $96.5 stock price. Amphenol had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley.