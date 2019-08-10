Bronson Point Management Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $1.05 Million; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Rose, Rgm Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.05 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26 million, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $97.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.