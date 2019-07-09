Bronson Point Management Trimmed Position in Timkensteel (TMST) by $870,000; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 1.69 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 202,944 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST)

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “TimkenSteel Announces Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2018 Results; Exceeds Guidance for Quarter – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel (TMST) Announces Kristopher Westbrooks to Succeed Current CFO Christopher J. Holding – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 19.21 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest holds 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 6,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.71 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 82 shares. Amer Century Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,288 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Capital Rech Global Investors owns 8.37 million shares. Gam Ag holds 0.12% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 51,011 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Tirschwell And Loewy Inc stated it has 0.77% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has 1.42% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 88,812 shares. State Street Corp holds 2.60 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 130,742 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Syntal Prns Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 6,908 shares.