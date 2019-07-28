Bronson Point Management Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Increased by $1.05 Million; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $2.19 Million as Shares Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 18,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 891,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.04 million, up from 872,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 9.14M shares traded or 440.50% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service has 21,642 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 499,826 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 125,000 shares. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,865 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,164 shares. Amer Gp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 80,129 were accumulated by Leuthold Gru Inc Limited Liability Corp. Stelliam Investment Mgmt Lp reported 464,000 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 26 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 203,076 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Tru holds 74 shares. Eidelman Virant reported 14,850 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Kamunting Street Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.24% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06 million on Friday, February 8.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 58,058 shares to 444,262 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Limited Com reported 2,292 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc owns 19,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.03% or 40,794 shares in its portfolio. Advent Corp Ma holds 598,866 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation stated it has 1.39M shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hartford Invest Co holds 0.04% or 12,816 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 10,465 shares. Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.29% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 45,000 shares or 1.25% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 4,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).