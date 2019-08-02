Bronson Point Management Raised Its Visteon Com (VC) Holding by $670,000 as Stock Rose; Wespac Advisors Has Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $351,535

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 4.28M shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 581,733 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,603 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 32,742 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 69,338 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 99,104 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Suntrust Banks invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dt Prtnrs Limited accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 2,009 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,708 shares. 1,619 are owned by Fenimore Asset. Garde Capital invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. $195,020 worth of stock was bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.