Bronson Point Management Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding; Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Stock Rose While Penbrook Management Lowered by $627,800 Its Position

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 3.08 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 103,675 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $52,753 activity. $14,360 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was bought by Altschaefl Michael W on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 89,342 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 3,899 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 19,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 107,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.01% or 30,500 shares. 10,393 were accumulated by Two Sigma Ltd Liability. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Llc has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 1.63M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 66,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv accumulated 302,565 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 26,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc owns 14,000 shares. Adirondack Rech And Management invested in 122,130 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 0% or 20,100 shares. North Star Investment holds 1.34% or 3.91M shares. Citadel Ltd Co has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 10,722 shares.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 389,454 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Enterprise Finance Svcs owns 105 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% or 1,964 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 2,528 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 4,019 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 20,555 shares. Principal Incorporated has 231,457 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Department has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 42 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Associates. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Goldman Sachs holds 1.48 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 86,937 shares.

