Bronson Point Management Raised Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $1.05 Million; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Market Value Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased by $483,240 Its Stake

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 165,938 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Lp owns 4,900 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Dallas stated it has 19,688 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs reported 698,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 44,994 were reported by Btc Mgmt. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.54% or 4.64 million shares. 122,702 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 15,010 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny holds 31,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nuwave Investment Llc holds 0.47% or 7,695 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 180,976 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M on Friday, February 8.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 27.66 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 149,872 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 143,340 shares. 922 are owned by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 14,508 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 64,256 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 961,519 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 34,270 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 556,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,300 shares. Moreover, American has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 7,461 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 15,537 shares in its portfolio.