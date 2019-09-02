Bronson Point Management Position in Timkensteel (TMST) Has Decreased by $870,000 as Stock Value Declined; Guardian Capital LP Cut Exelon (EXC) Stake as Stock Declined

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 22,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 394,648 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, down from 417,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 388,979 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 14,447 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $59.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 225,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis LP invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 29 shares. Capital Intl Invsts holds 0.25% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 11.72M shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 2,490 shares stake. Prudential invested in 4.50 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Horizon Invest Lc accumulated 13,100 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 61,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 1.92M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Coastline Tru has invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Profund Advsrs Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 2,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 40,268 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 8,542 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 23,546 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.98M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp Com (NYSE:VC) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.