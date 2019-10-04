Bronson Point Management Position in Nucor (NUE) Increased as Share Price Declined; Hershey Company (HSY) Share Price Rose While Bartlett & Co Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Position

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 10,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 53,006 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, down from 63,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 874,182 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 1.58 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bankshares & Tru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 25,708 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,084 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.08% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Farmers Merchants Invs reported 89,204 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Florida-based Transamerica Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 49,836 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 38,100 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,496 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 43,819 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 2,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sumitomo Life Ins Communications has invested 0.18% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.1% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 135,487 shares.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nucor CEO stepping down at the end of 2019, successor named – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wait for a Recession to Hit Before Buying U.S. Steel Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Sale: The Hershey Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hershey: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $331.16M for 24.61 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. On Tuesday, July 30 HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $1.53 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 10,000 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2,970 shares to 140,948 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total U.S. Bond M (AGG) by 17,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).