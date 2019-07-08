Bronson Point Management Position In Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Was Has Raised; Target (TGT) Stake Upped by James Investment Research Inc

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 10,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,306 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 85,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 6.74M shares traded or 37.81% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 37,075 shares to 80,551 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 73,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,267 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co/The (NYSE:WU).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, February 8 West W Gilbert sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 21,000 shares.

