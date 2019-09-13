Bronson Point Management Maintains Position in Marathon Pete (MPC); Cohen Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Deere & Co (DE)

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.06M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 7,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 33,112 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 25,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 876,823 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.59M shares. The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Burney accumulated 0.3% or 30,248 shares. Sei holds 70,743 shares. Bp Public Llc reported 24,000 shares stake. Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 117,772 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.04% or 12,668 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 17,375 were accumulated by Cumberland Prtn Ltd. Decatur Mngmt reported 45,483 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Btr Capital Management Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,236 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,937 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.