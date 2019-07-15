Bronson Point Management Lowered Timkensteel (TMST) Holding by $870,000; Share Price Declined; Carmignac Gestion Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Stock Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.82M market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 259,940 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 9,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,771 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 96,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 197,289 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $337.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc accumulated 69,975 shares. Orleans Mgmt La owns 9,900 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management stated it has 0.49% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,750 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 18,499 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 4,097 shares stake. Amg Natl Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 9,012 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 65,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 459,605 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Company Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,656 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Management has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 2.30 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.22% stake.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.88 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.