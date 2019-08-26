Bronson Point Management Lowered Position in Timkensteel (TMST) by $870,000 as Share Value Declined; Centre Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Stock Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 118,960 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST)

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 106,530 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 102,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.57. About 1.46 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

