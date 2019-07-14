Bronson Point Management Lowered Its Timkensteel (TMST) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $876,885

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 196,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 312,971 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 83,882 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company owns 8.33 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 35,868 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 177,777 shares. Bailard holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 139,074 shares. 33,062 were reported by Conning. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 0.47% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 54,105 shares. 57,121 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated. 52,674 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth. Bkd Wealth Limited Com holds 0.03% or 6,704 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has 1.28M shares. Essex Ser Inc holds 21,661 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co has 0.26% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).