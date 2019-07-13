Bronson Point Management Lifted Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $6.89 Million; Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Price Declined While Callahan Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.10 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 120,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 36,923 shares to 591,914 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbtx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.