Bronson Point Management Lifted Its Visteon Com (VC) Stake by $670,000; D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut Its Stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by $18.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 318,127 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 362,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 315,052 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, down from 677,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 436,129 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 15,589 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Pnc Service Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 8,264 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 301,961 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 19,240 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Eagle Limited Liability Corporation owns 270,954 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 16,899 shares. 783,223 were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 39,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by Wilson Harry James.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: PSNL, VC – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Visteon to present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 5 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meet a VC: Kristin Gunther, Vice President at Revolution Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Portland General Electric: New law will boost zero-emission vehicles in Oregon, reducing state’s impact on climate change – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric proposes clean energy, smart grid resource plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 52,211 shares to 128,557 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 524,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 2,146 shares. 78,293 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 364,874 shares stake. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co holds 321,335 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 174 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 14,943 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 16,002 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested 0.14% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Suntrust Banks owns 56,288 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 183,199 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).