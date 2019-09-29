Bronson Point Management Increased Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Shares Declined; Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Boosted Stake

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 381,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287.20M, up from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.