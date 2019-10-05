Bronson Point Management Increased Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $2.75 Million as Shares Declined; B. Riley Wealth Management (BA) Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Stake by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (BA) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,395 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $872,000, down from 5,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MPLX: Long-Term Potential Of Unlocking The Midstream Value Chain – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Finance stated it has 1.27M shares. Pictet Asset owns 326,204 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1.07 million shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 7,852 shares. Mengis Management Inc reported 0.24% stake. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 9,877 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 24,810 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Limited holds 0.03% or 3,676 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.27% or 1.02M shares. 878 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com invested in 253,283 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Invest has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Intact Inv Mngmt holds 65,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 10,108 shares to 25,380 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XLU) by 6,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,368 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd holds 4.76% or 91,112 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 730 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Inc invested in 6,989 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Stewart & Patten Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 2,125 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jag Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ubs Asset Americas holds 1.68M shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Lc owns 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,283 shares. Lourd Ltd Llc stated it has 2,057 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 1,700 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 62,832 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,903 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 145,458 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. 3,320 are owned by Palisade Asset Ltd.