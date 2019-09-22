Bronson Point Management Holds Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM); As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Boosted Position

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 45,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 64,224 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 57,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62 million shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ls has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Welch And Forbes Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 34,400 shares. Cullinan Inc owns 90,816 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hm Payson And invested in 211,503 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 0.27% or 19,022 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 46 shares stake. Garde invested in 0.09% or 4,753 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 68,605 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Andra Ap owns 43,500 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 40,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company invested in 28,980 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Ltd invested in 56,712 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Country Club Company Na has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).