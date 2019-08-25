Bronson Point Management Holding in Timkensteel (TMST) Has Lowered by $870,000 as Shares Declined; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Its Position by $2.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.93 million market cap company. It closed at $5.65 lastly. It is up 51.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 169.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 53,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 85,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 31,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 406,563 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp Com (NYSE:VC) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TimkenSteel Announces Second Quarter of 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 70,180 shares to 22,729 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 112,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,835 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.